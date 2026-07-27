Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $157.87 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,675 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Dell Technologies worth $157,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $436.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.33 and a 200-day moving average of $239.74. The company has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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