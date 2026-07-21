Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $501.54 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645,911 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Danaher worth $501,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $83,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,301 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $35,715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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