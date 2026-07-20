Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $714.74 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416,858 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 149,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Walt Disney worth $714,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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