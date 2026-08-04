Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165,618 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 557,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.82% of Capri worth $38,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,303 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Capri by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,444 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE CPRI opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.90) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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