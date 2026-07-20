Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110,413 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of GE Aerospace worth $882,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $348.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $254.66 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

More GE Aerospace News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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