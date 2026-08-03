Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 367,854 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983,674 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 367,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.78% of Magnite worth $47,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Magnite by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 45.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $164.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Magnite's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.56.

View Our Latest Report on MGNI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 403,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,859,943. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 1,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 268,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,185. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 491,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,734 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc NASDAQ: MGNI operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite's offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers' ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

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