Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 82,340 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $127,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $292.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $452.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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