Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,868 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039,114 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 59,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Delta Air Lines worth $667,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.0%

DAL opened at $84.15 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here