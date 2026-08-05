Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,598 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,246 shares of the company's stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the company's stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 4,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $224,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,371,658.04. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 4,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $222,970.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,700.33. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,855 shares of company stock worth $8,351,493. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.4%

ELF opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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