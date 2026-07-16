Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,856 Novartis AG $NVS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,876,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,465,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,029,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,484 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Novartis by 13,687.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 4,628,296 shares of the company's stock worth $638,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,605,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,658,000 after buying an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,479,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,562,000 after buying an additional 419,988 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4%

NVS stock opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $112.34 and a fifty-two week high of $170.46. The firm has a market cap of $287.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.44 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 38.82%. Novartis's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novartis to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.20.

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Novartis Company Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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