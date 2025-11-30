Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,363 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,173 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 85.5% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,417 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here