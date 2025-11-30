Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. $V

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,025 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.3% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $135,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after purchasing an additional 726,299 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.21. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $609.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa's payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here