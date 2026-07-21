DJE Kapital AG Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

DJE Kapital AG lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 2,215.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,381 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after buying an additional 414,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 167,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock worth $443,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock worth $440,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.47.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $265.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.35. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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