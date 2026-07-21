DJE Kapital AG Makes New Investment in Chevron Corporation $CVX

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,276,816 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $269,790,000. Chevron accounts for 6.0% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.06% of Chevron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.93. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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