DJE Kapital AG Sells 273,423 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DJE Kapital AG trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,858 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 273,423 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth is strengthening the AI investment case. Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Amazon AWS growth article

Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Amazon analyst targets and AWS backlog

Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI monetization is broadening. Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Amazon Prime Video AI article

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Recent momentum may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Amazon rating downgrade

Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Negative Sentiment: Bezos’ planned sale is the main near-term overhang. The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale

The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Negative Sentiment: Risks from spending and regulation remain. Amazon faces very large AI capital commitments, negative free cash flow and future data-center lease obligations. New Jersey also sued over alleged delivery-network wage suppression, while a court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping tools to continue operating on Amazon’s platform, potentially increasing competitive and security concerns. Big Tech AI data-center lease obligations

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The company's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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