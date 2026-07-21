DJE Kapital AG Sells 584,409 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

DJE Kapital AG lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 584,409 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 2.3% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $102,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,920 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $9,018,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Newmont by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,754 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

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Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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