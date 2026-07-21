DJE Kapital AG Sells 87,242 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

DJE Kapital AG decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,670 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 87,242 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Netflix were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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