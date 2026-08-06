DMKC Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 19,623.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $173,623,000 after buying an additional 867,925 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $240.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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