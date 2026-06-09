Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,428,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Dominion Energy worth $552,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.69.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion.

Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal.

Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion.

Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Article Title

Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing public scrutiny around Dominion’s infrastructure plans and offshore wind ambitions could increase regulatory delays or project costs, which may weigh on investor confidence in near-term growth. Article Title

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:D opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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