Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after acquiring an additional 940,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on D. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

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More Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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