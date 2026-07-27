Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Dominion Energy worth $157,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Article Title

Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Positive Sentiment: A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Article Title

A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Article Title

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed longer-term earnings estimates for Dominion Energy across FY2026-FY2030, suggesting slightly slower profit growth than previously expected, which could cap upside if investors focus on future valuation. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.09 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.Dominion Energy's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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