Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $31,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8%

D stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $68.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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