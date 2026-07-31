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Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Dominion Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • California State Teachers Retirement System cut its Dominion Energy stake by 3.2%, selling 32,799 shares and retaining 985,668 shares valued at approximately $60.9 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds still own 73.04% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with recent upgrades and downgrades producing a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $68. Dominion shares recently opened at $69.70, near their 52-week high.
  • Dominion reported quarterly EPS of $0.95, beating estimates, while revenue rose 23.1% year over year to $5.02 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.8%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dominion Energy.

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $60,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after buying an additional 4,940,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after buying an additional 1,686,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after buying an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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