Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 655,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.16% of Dominion Energy worth $1,582,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,785.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 519,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 491,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,158,920 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,493,741,000 after buying an additional 363,610 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $106,150,000 after buying an additional 1,733,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $148,173,000 after buying an additional 649,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,953 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion.

Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal.

Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion.

Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Article Title

Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing public scrutiny around Dominion’s infrastructure plans and offshore wind ambitions could increase regulatory delays or project costs, which may weigh on investor confidence in near-term growth. Article Title

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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