DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in DoorDash were worth $33,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,406 shares of company stock worth $16,639,624 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DoorDash from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.32.

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DoorDash Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $176.78 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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