Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.72 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 939,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,161,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296,213 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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