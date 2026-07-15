D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,259 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6%

DHI opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $184.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.D.R. Horton's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is 16.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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