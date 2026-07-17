D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.62.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.22 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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