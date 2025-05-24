Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IQVIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its position in IQVIA by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQV stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.14.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

