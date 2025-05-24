Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

