Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,612 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here