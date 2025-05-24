Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,493 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,918,095 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,871 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $27,150,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $4,576,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,584 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast's payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

