Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

