Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Raises Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,177 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 1.1% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE ETR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.04.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

