Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,837,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $510.38.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $372.33 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.53 and a 200-day moving average of $403.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

