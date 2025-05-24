Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 159 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,332.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,379.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,824.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4,898.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

