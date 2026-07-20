DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,137 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 203,728 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of DTE Energy worth $86,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.0%

DTE opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.74. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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