DTE Energy Company $DTE Stock Position Lessened by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.15.

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DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The business's fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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