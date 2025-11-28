Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,318 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $86,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,695 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

