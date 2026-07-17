Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910,491 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,187,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Duke Energy worth $642,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Duke Energy by 523.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.085 per share, a 1.9% increase from the prior payout, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock. PR Newswire dividend/program article

Duke Energy boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.085 per share, a 1.9% increase from the prior payout, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Duke Energy to $141 from $136, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and a modest upside from current levels. Benzinga price target article

JPMorgan raised its price target on Duke Energy to $141 from $136, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and a modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to solid growth prospects, with recent commentary highlighting Duke’s contracted load and longer-term growth plan as credible support for earnings. Seeking Alpha contracted load article

Analysts continue to point to solid growth prospects, with recent commentary highlighting Duke’s contracted load and longer-term growth plan as credible support for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Duke Energy Florida said its EnergyWise Home program can provide customer bill credits with minimal effort, which is supportive of customer relations but not a major earnings driver. Yahoo Finance EnergyWise Home article

Duke Energy Florida said its EnergyWise Home program can provide customer bill credits with minimal effort, which is supportive of customer relations but not a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Clearwater is set to vote on a 30-year Duke Energy deal, which could help preserve the utility’s local footprint but is still pending. Clearwater vote article

Clearwater is set to vote on a 30-year Duke Energy deal, which could help preserve the utility’s local footprint but is still pending. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina’s attorney general is challenging Duke Energy Progress rate hikes, adding regulatory pressure and uncertainty around future revenue growth. Attorney general challenge article

North Carolina’s attorney general is challenging Duke Energy Progress rate hikes, adding regulatory pressure and uncertainty around future revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Another report said the attorney general is seeking to block nearly $1 billion in Duke Energy rate hikes over the next two years, reinforcing the regulatory overhang. Yahoo News rate hikes article

Another report said the attorney general is seeking to block nearly $1 billion in Duke Energy rate hikes over the next two years, reinforcing the regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: A Greensboro outage affecting thousands of customers highlights ongoing operational reliability issues, though the number of impacted customers has since been cut roughly in half. Greensboro outage article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here