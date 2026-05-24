Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 9,244.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,963 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Dutch Bros worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,266,000 after purchasing an additional 121,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $77.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Todd Allan Penegor purchased 2,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $274,168.86. The trade was a 59.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BROS. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

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About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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