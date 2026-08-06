Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,475 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google is reportedly discussing a potential deal exceeding $1.5 billion with AI coding-agent startup Mechanize. The arrangement could include hiring employees and licensing technology, strengthening Google’s coding-AI capabilities while addressing talent shortages. Google Mechanize deal article

Google is reportedly discussing a potential deal exceeding $1.5 billion with AI coding-agent startup Mechanize. The arrangement could include hiring employees and licensing technology, strengthening Google’s coding-AI capabilities while addressing talent shortages. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s recent operating backdrop remains strong: second-quarter revenue reached $119.8 billion, up roughly 24% year over year, while Google Cloud growth and a large backlog support continued AI investment. Analysts cited in the coverage maintain generally bullish long-term views. Alphabet backlog article

Alphabet’s recent operating backdrop remains strong: second-quarter revenue reached $119.8 billion, up roughly 24% year over year, while Google Cloud growth and a large backlog support continued AI investment. Analysts cited in the coverage maintain generally bullish long-term views. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet recently began selling its custom Tensor Processing Units directly to customers, creating a potential new AI-chip revenue stream alongside its cloud and advertising businesses. Alphabet AI chip article

Alphabet recently began selling its custom Tensor Processing Units directly to customers, creating a potential new AI-chip revenue stream alongside its cloud and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is moving into Alphabet’s chief scientist role, with the company emphasizing AI safety and long-term research. The shift could improve coordination across research efforts, but investors are uncertain about its near-term effect on product execution. Reuters AI leadership article

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is moving into Alphabet’s chief scientist role, with the company emphasizing AI safety and long-term research. The shift could improve coordination across research efforts, but investors are uncertain about its near-term effect on product execution. Negative Sentiment: Chief scientist Jeff Dean and researchers including Oriol Vinyals, Quoc Le and Sanjay Ghemawat are leaving to form Discovery Loop, an AI-for-science startup backed by Google. The departures intensified fears of a talent drain and disruption to Gemini and other AI initiatives. CNBC Jeff Dean departure article

Chief scientist Jeff Dean and researchers including Oriol Vinyals, Quoc Le and Sanjay Ghemawat are leaving to form Discovery Loop, an AI-for-science startup backed by Google. The departures intensified fears of a talent drain and disruption to Gemini and other AI initiatives. Negative Sentiment: The leadership overhaul comes while the next major Gemini release remains delayed, increasing concern that Alphabet may be falling behind rivals in rapidly advancing AI models. Alphabet AI leadership concerns article

The leadership overhaul comes while the next major Gemini release remains delayed, increasing concern that Alphabet may be falling behind rivals in rapidly advancing AI models. Negative Sentiment: A U.K. tribunal allowed a $6.7 billion advertiser class action alleging Google abused its market position to proceed, adding legal and potential financial risk. UK advertiser class action article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $360.13 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.47 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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