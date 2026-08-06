Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,958,151,000 after purchasing an additional 970,029 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56,920.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 421,955 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $240,603,000 after purchasing an additional 421,215 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $229,033,000 after purchasing an additional 293,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,086.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 176,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman secured multi-year framework agreements worth more than $3 billion to accelerate production of components for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD missile-defense systems. The deals improve revenue visibility and position NOC to benefit from rising U.S. and allied demand for interceptor replenishment. Northrop Grumman Lands Over $3 Billion in Missile Defense Deals

Northrop Grumman secured multi-year framework agreements worth more than to accelerate production of components for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD missile-defense systems. The deals improve revenue visibility and position NOC to benefit from rising U.S. and allied demand for interceptor replenishment. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Defense Department selected Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to help expand Patriot and THAAD production. The government-backed effort reinforces NOC’s strategic role in missile defense and could generate additional orders as the U.S. rebuilds weapon inventories. Lockheed, Northrop Team Up to Rebuild Weapon Stockpile

The U.S. Defense Department selected Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to help expand Patriot and THAAD production. The government-backed effort reinforces NOC’s strategic role in missile defense and could generate additional orders as the U.S. rebuilds weapon inventories. Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman is planning lunar infrastructure demonstration missions for NASA’s future moon-base effort. Although the opportunity is longer term, it highlights potential growth in the company’s space and national-security businesses. Northrop Grumman Plans Lunar Infrastructure Demonstration Missions for NASA Moon Base

Northrop Grumman is planning lunar infrastructure demonstration missions for NASA’s future moon-base effort. Although the opportunity is longer term, it highlights potential growth in the company’s space and national-security businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Northrop appointed former Chevron investor-relations executive Randy Sinclair to lead investor relations. The leadership change may improve communication with shareholders, but no immediate financial impact was disclosed. Northrop Names Randy Sinclair to Lead Investor Relations

Northrop appointed former Chevron investor-relations executive Randy Sinclair to lead investor relations. The leadership change may improve communication with shareholders, but no immediate financial impact was disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Director Mark Welsh III sold 95 shares for approximately $52,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The small sale reduces his holdings by 2.12% but is unlikely to materially alter investor sentiment.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE NOC opened at $556.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $479.02 and a one year high of $774.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.47 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.53, for a total value of $52,015.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,299.29. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $785.00 to $655.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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