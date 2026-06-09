Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,422 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,142,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,557,324,000 after acquiring an additional 739,895 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,562,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,746,000 after acquiring an additional 286,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,919,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 719.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,262 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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