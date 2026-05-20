E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,590 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after purchasing an additional 716,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

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Broadcom Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $411.07 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.18 and a 12-month high of $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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