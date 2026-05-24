E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BG Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BG Investment Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $379.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.54 and a 200-day moving average of $320.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.65.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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