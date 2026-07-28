Eagle Health Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,413 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 43,748 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 4.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.12% of Illumina worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $199.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,394.60. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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