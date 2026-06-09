Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $26.01 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals.

JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years.

JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets.

The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive.

JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive. Neutral Sentiment: News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst.

News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion.

Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related commentary around Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan has also added noise, with critics pushing back on the bank’s stance toward digital-asset firms and stablecoin rewards.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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