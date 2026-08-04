Eastern Bank Acquires 3,260 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,240 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in American Express were worth $44,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $344.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $290.63 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.46. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $386.00 to $384.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on American Express from $324.00 to $315.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.84.

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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