Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Eastern Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eastern Bank's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $133,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE JPM opened at $352.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average is $312.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $359.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced plans to deploy more than $750 billion through 2035 through its American Dream Initiative—nearly 40% more housing capital than during the prior decade. The program targets financing for 1 million affordable housing units and assistance for 500,000 homebuyers, including 200,000 first-time buyers. JPMorganChase Doubles Down on Housing

JPMorgan announced plans to deploy more than through its American Dream Initiative—nearly 40% more housing capital than during the prior decade. The program targets financing for 1 million affordable housing units and assistance for 500,000 homebuyers, including 200,000 first-time buyers. Positive Sentiment: The bank plans to increase mortgage lending by more than 40% and hire 850 Home Lending Advisors. Investors may view the expansion as a meaningful growth opportunity if housing supply improves and demand for mortgages, refinancing and affordable-housing finance strengthens. JPMorgan Stock Rises as Housing Plan Unfolds

The bank plans to increase mortgage lending by more than 40% and hire 850 Home Lending Advisors. Investors may view the expansion as a meaningful growth opportunity if housing supply improves and demand for mortgages, refinancing and affordable-housing finance strengthens. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks advanced broadly, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6%, providing a favorable sector backdrop for JPM. The move follows JPMorgan’s recent strong quarterly results, which exceeded analyst expectations for earnings and revenue. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks advanced broadly, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6%, providing a favorable sector backdrop for JPM. The move follows JPMorgan’s recent strong quarterly results, which exceeded analyst expectations for earnings and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan economists reportedly brought forward their expectation for a possible year-end Federal Reserve rate increase, citing concerns about Fed credibility. Higher rates could support interest income but also pressure loan demand, bond values and credit quality. JPMorgan Rate Forecast

JPMorgan economists reportedly brought forward their expectation for a possible year-end Federal Reserve rate increase, citing concerns about Fed credibility. Higher rates could support interest income but also pressure loan demand, bond values and credit quality. Negative Sentiment: Commentary on the housing push warns that the large lending pipeline must pass a profitability test. The scale of the commitment could expose JPMorgan to margin pressure, housing-cycle risk and higher credit losses if returns do not justify the additional capital deployment. JPMorgan Makes Massive Push Into American Housing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $359.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here